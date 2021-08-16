2022 World Cup qualifiers: We are ready to face any opponent - CK Akonnor

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach, Charles Akonnor, believes his team will be in the position to face any team in the 2022 World qualifiers and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].



The 46-year-old trainer has named a 30-man provisional squad for the doubleheader for the World Cup qualifiers on September.



Ghana will host Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Stadium before flying to Johannesburg to play South Africa on September 3 and 6 respectively.



According to the former Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC gaffer following the announcement of the squad said he will build a team capable of playing any opponent.



"I think we have assembled the best squad for now," he said.



"We will continue to work hard as always and for me, we will make sure we will be ready to face any opponents in the World Cup qualifiers and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].



"We have a young squad and we must keep them," he added.



Meanwhile, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] draw will be held today in Cameroon.