2022 World Cup qualifiers: Straight fight between Ghana and South Africa for Group G top place

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The third round of matches for Group G of the African qualifiers for Qatar 2022 World Cup gets underway on Saturday afternoon with Ethiopia taking on South Africa while Ghana plays Zimbabwe.



The team that finishes top of the group will advance to the next round, challenging another winner of one of the remaining 9 groups for a place at the World Cup in the first leg.



Ghana is the great favorite of Group G: the Black Stars, although not at the level of the team that reached the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup, they are the only ones who can boast players of international standing, such as Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Kudus.



However, South Africa currently leads the group, one point ahead and above all the winners in the direct match last September 6 in Johannesburg.



The Bafana Bafana however are far from the team of the late 90s that caused a lot of problems for several African sides.



The current scenario suggests that everything will be decided on the last day, with the direct clash in Ghanaian soil.



The programme for the next two days:



October 9 GHANA-ZIMBABWE ETHIOPIA-SOUTH AFRICA



October 12 ZIMBABWE-GHANA SOUTH AFRICA-ETHIOPIA



Ranking South Africa 4 Ghana 3 Ethiopia 3 Zimbabwe 1