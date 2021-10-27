You are here: HomeSports2021 10 27Article 1389532

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

2022 World Cup qualifiers: South Africa Coch Hugo Broos names squad for Ghana clash

South Africa new coach, Hugo Broos South Africa new coach, Hugo Broos

Head coach of South Africa, Hugo Broos has named a provisional 36-man squad for the World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars next month.

The Bafana Bafana manager will prune his squad to 23 for the games against Zimbabwe and Ghana on November 1, 2021.

The Group G leaders host Zimbabwe in Johannesburg on November 11, before traveling to Ghana for the match against the Black Stars on November 14, 2021.

The battle for who wins the group has been intense with the Bafana Bafana leading the group by just a point.

The Black Stars will play Ethiopia in the penultimate game in South Africa before the final group game.

Below is the squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (Amazulu FC), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Oscarine Masuluke (Baroka FC).

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune FC), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United), Terrence Mashego (Cape Town City), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel Tel Aviv), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), S’fiso Hlanti (Kaizer Chiefs), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thibang Phete (Belenenses), Tercious Malepe (AmaZulu FC), Sbonelo Cele (Golden Arrows FC).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Thabani Zuke (Golden Arrows) Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jesse Donn (SuperSport United), Sphelele Sithole (Belenenses), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town), Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu FC), Nqobeko Dlamini (Golden Arrows).

Strikers: Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Luther Singh (Copenhagen FC), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Victor Letswalo (Royal AM) Percy Tau (Al Ahly), Keagan Dolly (Kaizer Chiefs), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City).

