2022 World Cup qualifiers: Predicted Ghana XI to face Zimbabwe

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: goal.com

GOALKEEPER - Lawrence Ati Zigi



Owing to an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori Antwi of Orlando Pirates, Ghana's No.1 spot is up for grabs, and it looks as though St. Gallen man Ati-Zigi will get the nod over Asante Kotoko's Danlad Ibrahim, Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah and Jojo Wallocott of English fourth-tier side Swindon Town.



RIGHT-BACK - Daniel Amartey



Reading right-back Andy Yiadom will be missing for Ghana owing to an injury picked up while in club action on Saturday. With Slovakia-based Benson Anang also out of the team, Rajevac could call on Leicester City centre-back Daniel Amartey who has featured at right-back on many occasions at club level.



LEFT-BACK Abdul Rahman Baba



The Reading summer signing is expected to reclaim the Black Stars starting left-back spot after being forced out of their last game against South Africa by Covid-19 restrictions, which allowed in Gideon Mensah of Bordeaux to play on the day.



CENTRAL DEFENDER - Joseph Aidoo



Should Amartey move to right-back, Celta Vigo man Aidoo could come in at central defence, but Rajevac could also opt for Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah. Aidoo could also equally fill in at right-back.



CENTRAL DEFENDER - Alexander Djiku



The France-born defender is expected to be picked as one of two centre-backs against The Warriors, having been a regular for the team since opting to represent Ghana at international level earlier this year.



CENTRAL MIDFIELDER - Iddrisu Baba



Baba scored for Spanish side Real Mallorca in his last match and will be expected to carry confidence into Ghana’s midfield as a defensive man in a possible trio.



CENTRAL MIDFIELDER - Thomas Partey



The Arsenal midfielder returns to international duty after missing out of the double-header against Ethiopia and South Africa. He will be expected to provide leadership in the Black Stars midfield on Saturday.



ATTACKING MIDFIELDER - Mohammed Kudus



Like Partey, Ajax sensation Kudus makes a comeback to the Black Stars after watching the last round of internationals from home due to injury. He will be Ghana’s creative man in midfield against the Warriors.



RIGHT FORWARD - Andre Ayew



Ayew has notched four goals in five appearances for new Qatari club Al Sadd and will be expected to carry on his good form to Ghana’s attack against Zimbabwe.



LEFT FORWARD - Kamaldeen Sulemana



The Rennes prodigy has been exciting at club level and is tipped to be rewarded with a place on the left side of Ghana’s attack in Saturday’s clash.



CENTRE FORWARD - Jordan Ayew



The Crystal Palace man has been goal-shy lately, but he is still expected to lead the Black Stars attack in the matchday three fixture.