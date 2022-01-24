You are here: HomeSports2022 01 24Article 1452022

2022 World Cup qualifiers: Nigeria star Alex Iwobi to miss decisive Ghana clash

Nigeria will miss the services of Alex Iwobi for March's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs against Ghana after the midfielder was red-carded during their shock Africa Cup of Nations exit.

The Super Eagles were beaten 1-0 by Tunisia in their round of 16 tie.

Youssef Msakni's strike shortly after the half-time interval separated the two sides.

Iwobi was introduced in the 59th minute but got sent off seven minutes later after a VAR review upgraded a yellow card to a red.

Ghana will also be without inspirational captain Andre Ayew who was red carded during their 3-2 defeat to Comoros which sent them packing.

The two legs of the 2022 World Cup playoffs will be played between 23-29 March, 2022.