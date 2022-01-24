2022 World Cup qualifiers: Nigeria star Alex Iwobi to miss decisive Ghana clash

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria will miss the services of Alex Iwobi for March's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs against Ghana after the midfielder was red-carded during their shock Africa Cup of Nations exit.



The Super Eagles were beaten 1-0 by Tunisia in their round of 16 tie.



Youssef Msakni's strike shortly after the half-time interval separated the two sides.



Iwobi was introduced in the 59th minute but got sent off seven minutes later after a VAR review upgraded a yellow card to a red.



Ghana will also be without inspirational captain Andre Ayew who was red carded during their 3-2 defeat to Comoros which sent them packing.



The two legs of the 2022 World Cup playoffs will be played between 23-29 March, 2022.