2022 World Cup qualifiers: Kudus and Partey's return is a blessing- Ghana captain Andre Ayew

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has expressed delight over the return of key players Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus ahead of the game against Zimbabwe.



The pair missed the games against Ethiopia and South Africa due to injury.



But return for the crucial encounter against the Warriors in Cape Coast on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



"It is very important to have a full squad and for me, they are back and fit from injury is a blessing and they have a chance to play. So for them to be back, I’m very happy and I hope that all the others can come back and join us to play the game," Ayew said in a pre-match press conference.



The Al Sadd forward adds the team is ready for Zimbabwe as the players look poised to reclaim their pride.



"Everything is going on well; we have been training for a while now. This game we know that it is an important game so we are just calmly getting ready and the squad is ready. The players are ready to give everything to get the three points on Saturday," Ayew added.



The Black Stars need to beat Zimbabwe in the doubleheader of qualifiers to revive their qualifying campaign.



After losing to South Africa in Johannesburg, the team slipped to second place and are a point behind the Bafana Bafana, who play Ethiopia early on Saturday.