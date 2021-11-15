2022 World Cup qualifiers: How every Ghanaian player performed against South Africa

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored on his 100th cap for the Black Stars to send Ghana through to the final phase of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



The South Africans arrived in Cape Coast leading the Black Stars three points and needing a draw to seal progressing but a resolute performance from the Stars saw the team grind out a 1-0 victory to steal the only slot available in group G.



With several players stepping up and playing above themselves, below is how GHANAsoccernet.com rated every Ghanaian player.



Wollacott Joseph - 7



The Swindon keeper was very composed in post today. He commanded the defence well and did well to handle few aerial balls into his box.



Andy Yiadom - 6



The Reading Right back had his best game in Ghana shirts. He contributed little offensively, he was great in defence especially in the dying minute when his timely block stopped a South African player from having a shot at goal.



Baba Rahman - 7



The experienced left-back did put in a good shift at the back. Even when he looked exhausted he played above him to win crucial tackles.



Daniel Amartey - 8



The central defender won the all-important penalty which was converted by Andre Ayew. He was a monster at the back.



Alexander Djiku - 7



The giant defender answered all questions thrown at him. He was brave, effective and timely.



Baba Iddrisu - 6



He was the quietest of the two defensive midfielders but did his job well on the night



Wakaso Mubarak - 7



As expected, Wakaso is made for this kind of game and he did what was expected of him. He played his heart out like his life depended on the 3 points.



Kudus Mohammed n/a He was subbed off injured after 12 minutes.



Andre Ayew - 7



The Captain led by example and scored the all-important penalty in a tension-packed game.



Jordan Ayew - 7



Jordan did everything right tonight except scoring. His runs and hold-on play helped the team when the South Africans poured more men forward,



Kamaldeen Sulemana - 7



He had a quiet first half but was in full force in the 2nd half taking on opposition players for fun. He needs to be more efficient though.



Kofi Kyereh - 6



His well-taken corner kick led to the penalty which fetched the Blackstars the all important win. He missed a sitter when the game was 0-0.