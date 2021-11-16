2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana will have a big chance in play-offs - South Africa coach Hugo Broos

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South Africa coach Hugo Broos says Ghana have a very good team and can win qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Broos was responding to a question on how he thought Black Stars would do in the play-offs.



“They’re a very good team. We knew that. It's a team that regularly plays in the World Cups. So that means that it’s one of the best teams in Africa. They have good players, players who play in Europe with very good experience.



"We will see what the draw is and who they will play against in the next round. But yes, they will have a big chance to again be at the World Cup next year," Broos said.



Broos would've loved his side to be in Ghana's position but unfortunately, they have been eliminated.



They suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat against the Black Stars on Sunday at Cape Coast Stadium.



The defeat ultimately ended their hopes of making it to the global showpiece.



Bafana Bafana had led Group G since matchday two when they beat Ghana 1-0 in Johannesburg and needed a draw to seal progression.



But they conceded a first-half penalty, converted expertly by Andre Ayew to lose the top spot to Ghana.