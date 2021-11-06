2022 World Cup qualifiers: Ghana to fly out to South Africa for Ethiopia game on Tuesday

Sports News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will depart to South Africa on Tuesday November 9, 2021, for the World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.



The game will be held at the Orlando Sports Stadium which has been adopted by Ethiopia following the decision by CAF to move their games from the country as a result of failing to meet the minimum Licensing requirement to host the game



Coach Milovan Rajevac named a 28-man squad for the two games against Ethiopia and South Africa with the first game against the East African side set to come off on Thursday, November 11, 2021.



The team will go by a chartered flight to South Africa and make a return on time to face the Bafana Bafana in the final group game of the qualifiers, Happy Sports has gathered.



Ghana will take on Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11 before facing South Africa on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium.



The Black are second in Group G with 9 points – one point behind leaders South Africa and must win both matches to make it to the next stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Full Squad



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)



Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)



Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)



Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)



