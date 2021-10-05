2022 World Cup qualifiers: FIFA confirm details of Ghana v Zimbabwe game

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars of Ghana will welcome the Warriors of Zimbabwe this week for their next Group G match in the 2021 World Cup Qualifiers.



Below are details of the game:



Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, 2nd Round – Group G Matchday 3.



Date & Kick-off time: Saturday 9 October 2021, 5:00 pm Ghana time.



Match venue: The match will happen at the 15,000 seater New Cape Coast Stadium in Cape Coast, about 150 kilometers from the capital, Accra.



Fans are expected in the stadium, as CAF gave the green light for 2250 fans to watch the last qualifier between Ghana and Ethiopia at the same venue.



Match Officials: Gabonese referee Atcho Pierre Ghislain will be the centre referee for the game. He will be assisted by compatriots Ditsoga Boris Marlaise (Assistant I), Moussounda Montel (Assistant II) and Otogo Castane Eric Arnaud (Fourth Official).



Mohammed Sanusi of Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner.