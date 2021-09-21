2022 World Cup qualifiers: Dates for Ghana vs. Zimbabwe match revealed

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Football World governing body, FIFA, has announced the dates for Ghana's next 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars will face Zimbabwe in Ghana on Saturday, October 9, 2021 before leaving to Harare to play the Warriors on Tuesday, October 12, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively report.



Ghana lie second on the Group G table after a win and a defeat in the first two games of the qualifiers.



The Ghana Football Association are set to announce Milovan Rajevac as the new coach of the senior national team as reported by GHANASoccernet.com earlier.



The West African powerhouse are eager to get their qualifying campaign back on track, after sacking C.K Akonnor following a poor start to the World Cup qualifiers.



The four times African champions have also set sights on winning the Nation's Cup next year in Cameroon.



Milovan Rajevac led Ghana to the finals of the competition in 2010 and was coach when Ghana reached the quarter finals of the FIFA 2010 World Cup.