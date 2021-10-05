2022 World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars to train behind closed doors

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The public is hereby informed that the Black Stars will train behind closed doors at the Cape Coast stadium beginning from Tuesday, October 5, 2021. The senior national team is expected to begin training in the Central Regional capital on Tuesday ahead of this month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.



This directive shall be strictly enforced to provide a sound atmosphere for the team ahead of the match.



The Ghana Football Association would later communicate the time and venue for the mandatory pre-match press conference which will take place on Friday, October 8, 2021.



Training pictures and videos shall be made available across GFA platforms on Facebook (Ghana Football Association), Twitter (ghanafaofficial), Instagram (ghanafaofficial), and YouTube (Ghana Football Association).



Ghana will play Zimbabwe this month in a doubleheader with the 1st leg set for Cape Coast on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



The match is scheduled for 16H00Hrs GMT.