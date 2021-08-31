2022 World Cup qualifiers: Black Stars to arrive in Cape Coast today ahead of Ethiopia clash

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Black Stars will depart to Cape Coast on Tuesday morning to continue with preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The team held a non-residential camp on Monday where 13 players reported to training at the La Mac Dan Town Park.



Coach Akonnor supervised the training with his technical staff as new Black Stars goalkeepers trainer Richard Kingson also began his duties.



Qatar-based captain Andre Ayew led the team which also had Mubarak Wakaso, Richard Attah, Jordan Ayew, Samuel Owusu, Baba Rahman and Jonathan Mensah present.



The rest were youngster Abdul Fatawu Ishaaku, Daniel Barnieh, Emmanuel Gyasi, Ismail Ganiyu, Richard Ofori and



The number of players in camp is expected to shoot up on Tuesday as some Europe-based players were expected to fly in on Monday night.



The Black Stars will depart from Accra on Tuesday morning to Cape Coast to continue with preparations for the game against Ethiopia on Friday.