2022 World Cup qualifiers: Akonnor sweats over losing key players for South Africa clash

Sports News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars head coach Charles Akonnor could lose six of his players for the South Africa game in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The six players plying their trade in the UK will not be able to travel to South Africa for the game due to the country being on their coronavirus red list.



Athletes returning from these countries that are on the UK red list will have to quarantine for up to 10 days. Most Premier League clubs are unwilling to release their players during the international break as a result.



CK Akonnor could lose Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Baba Rahaman (Chelsea), Andy Yiadom (Reading), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Thomas Partey (Arsenal) and Tariq Fosu (Brentford) as these players will not be able to travel to South Africa for the second game on September 6 in Johannesburg.



Meanwhile, CAF has written to the British government to exempt African players travelling during the international break just like it did for officials and delegations during the Euro 2020 Championship some few months ago.



“CAF has noted the current circumstances in place in Britain regarding the lack of sporting exemptions for players returning from several African countries after the international window next week.



“CAF, acting on behalf of all African Member Associations, African players and fans, has urged the British Government to urgently provide the required exemptions to enable African players to compete for their countries in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ qualifiers.



“CAF notes that similar exemptions were granted by the British Government to enable the attendance of delegations and officials, amongst others, at the finals of the European Championship held less than two months ago”, the statement read.



The Black Stars will begin camping on Monday 30 August 2021.



The players arriving from the United Kingdom will be available for the game against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on September 3, 2021.