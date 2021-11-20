2022 World Cup qualifier: I can testify it was a penalty - Ghana legend Sammy Kuffour

Sports News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana defender, Samuel Kuffuor has said that the Black Stars deserved the penalty awarded by Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana.



Referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded a penalty to the Black Stars after Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine De Reuck fouled Leicester City's defender Daniel Armatey inside the box.



According to the ex-Bayern Munich legend, it was a right call from the FIFA referee.



“When the corner was given, the referee was giving a warning to the South African defender and Daniel Amartey,” Kuffour told Thomas Mlambo on Ultimate Sports Show as per iDiski Times.



“Because they were troubling each other, the referee when there was a question there, if you look at the video, he questioned them, and the incident came in. For me, I was super excited about the goal, even when I go back to the hotel, and I watch the replay. I can testify it was a penalty.



“For me, when I looked at the play-back, it was two touches. The one in front and the one behind him. When I look at the play-back then I can justify it was a penalty for me.”



Safa has since approached Fifa contesting the result of the game. Kuffour again insisted Ndiaye’s decision was correct.



“For me, it is a penalty, you may see from a different angle, you have your opinion about the whole situation,” said Kuffour.



“I have my opinion, the referee has his opinion, the people of Ghana have their opinion and the people of South Africa have their opinion. So for me, in my view, you see, we call something like that a contact force even if it is the slightest thing, you could see from out there.”



SAFA have made a complaint to FIFA after the game stating that the match was fixed and manipulated which resulted in their defeat against Ghana.



