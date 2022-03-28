2022 World Cup playoffs: Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen heaps praise on Otto Addo after goalless draw

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen has lauded Black Stars coach Otto Addo after their goalless draw in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-offs.



Ghana and Nigeria played out a 0-0 stalemate on Friday at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi.



The reverse fixture will take place at the Moshood Abiola stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 with the winner set to represent the continent at the global showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.



"Ghana is a very good team, coached by anybody doesn’t really matter," coach Eguavoen said after the game.



"Ghana is known for ball circulation and I will say physically not too strong but we were surprised today they were physically strong.



"You can call him [Otto Addo] a rookie because that’s your decision to call him a rookie."



Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, Otto Addo was named interim Ghana coach for the final play-offs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria.



The 46-year-old replaced Milovan Rajevac who was sacked after a humiliating exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Addo, a former Ghana player is currently the assistant coach of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund boasts of about 13 years of coaching experience that dates back to 2009 when he first took up the job of an assistant coach at Hamburger SV.