2022 World Cup playoffs: John Dumelo mocks Nigerians after Ghana draw

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been mocked by popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo following a goalless draw in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-offs.



Ghana and Nigeria renewed their 71-year rivalry at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi as the two sides faced off in the first leg encounter last Friday.



Both countries have endured a fierce rivalry since they first clashed in 1951 when Nigeria emerged winners with a 5-0 win, but that was one of the few times the Super Eagles had cause to celebrate.



"I know some people wanted to see me walk from Accra to Lagos this morning if Nigeria had won, I am a man of my words. I would have walked but spiritually, I knew what I was saying," Dumelo wrote on social media



Nigeria will host the Black Stars in the second leg on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



The winner of the tie will represent the continent at the World football showpiece which is scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 18.



The Super Eagles are seeking to qualify for the global showpiece a 7th time and, since 1994, have missed only one of seven editions. The last of three appearances by Ghana was in 2014.