2022 World Cup playoffs: It was a deserved draw - Otto Addo satisfied with results against Nigeria

Sports News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Coach Otto Addo says the Black Stars deserved a draw in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.



The four-time African champions on Friday hosted their rivals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday night.



After 90 minutes of exciting football, the much-anticipated game ended 0-0.



Despite dominating the game in the first half and some aspects of the second, the Black Stars failed to take their chances and were let down by poor set-play throughout the game.



Addo after the game said his side followed instructions and deserved to walk away with a draw against Nigeria.



“I think the guys did well but under these circumstances, I can say they followed the plan and even though we made some mistakes, they stuck to plan. We had good positions, good runs," he said.



"We created some chances and controlled the game in the first 30 minutes and there were some breaks and some fatigue, we couldn’t press like we would have wanted to, but in all, it was a deserved draw,” he added.



Ghana will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria again on Tuesday in Abuja at the Abiola National Stadium.



The winner of the tie will play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.