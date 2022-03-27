2022 World Cup playoffs: Black Stars will surely beat Nigeria to book qualification spot - Dr Randy Abbey

Sports News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

An Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Dr Randy Abbey believes the Black Stars have in possession what it takes to beat Nigeria in their own backyard to book a qualification for the Mundial.



Ghana in the first leg staged at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday night hosted the Super Eagles but the game ended 0-0.



The Black Stars under Otto Addo dominated the game both in the first half and in the second half of the game.



With the second leg scheduled to be played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Dr Abbey insists the Black Stars will cruise over the Super Eagles at their home grounds.



"I am very confident ahead of the return leg against Nigeria in Abuja," he said in an interview.



"Black Stars will surely qualify by beating Nigeria at their own backyard," Dr Abbey added.



The playing body together with the technical team will depart Ghana on Monday morning for the game scheduled on Tuesday.



The Black Stars who are four times African champions are racing for their fourth World Cup appearance having missed out in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018.