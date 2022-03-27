2022 World Cup playoffs: Black Stars have quality to beat Nigeria despite Andre Ayew's absence - Abukari Damba

Sports News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Abukari Damba believes the absence of Andre Ayew will be felt against Nigeria in the playoff games but there are equally good players to replace him.



Andre, who is the captain of the team will miss the 2022 World Cup doubleheader due to suspension.



The Al Sadd forward was sent off in Black Stars' final group game against Comoros during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON].



With the four-time champions set to host their rivals, the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium tonight, the former Dreams FC goalkeepers trainer admits the absence of the FIGA U-20 World Cup winner will be hugely felt.



In Andre's absence, Damba however believes there are equally good players who can step and deliver.



"We'll miss Dede but will have leadership in all departments," he told Joy Prime.



"Daniel Amartey can motivate teammates. Kyereh takes initiative, that's leadership. Wollacott must build confidence. Full-backs must be cautious of pacey Nigeria wingers." he added.



The Black Stars are racing for their fourth World Cup appearance having missed out in the last edition in Russia in 2018.



Ghana will travel to Abuja for the return leg game on Tuesday, March 29 at the Abiola National Stadium.