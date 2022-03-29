2022 World Cup playoffs: Akufo Addo delivers good luck message to Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

President Akufo-Addo has sent a heartfelt message to Black Stars ahead of the second leg tie against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff game.



The Black Stars arrived in ABuja on Monday, March 28 for the much-anticipated game on Tuesday.



The four-time African champions who are chasing their fourth World Cup appearance will be hosted at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.



The first leg ended in 0-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday evening.



Addressing the nation in the 28th national update on how Ghana has dealt with the Coronavirus pandemic, Akufo-Addo concluded his speech by wishing the team well and stated that the Black Stars gave a good account of themselves in the first leg.



“I wish the Black Stars, who gave a good account of themselves in Kumasi, the best of luck in Abuja on Tuesday,” he said.



Ghana need a win or a score draw will be enough to give them a fourth appearance at the global showpiece.



Nigeria on the other hand need a win against the Black Stars to qualify for a seventh World Cup later this year in Qatar.



The winner over two legs will earn one of Africa’s five tickets to the 22nd FIFA World Cup finals, scheduled for 14th November – 18th December this year in Qatar.