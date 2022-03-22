2022 World Cup playoff: World Cup is Nigeria’s birth right - Former Enyimba coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Enyimba coach Kadiri Ikhana says Nigeria must be at the 2022 World Cup because it is their birthright.



The Super Eagles battle it out with the Black Stars for one of the tickets to represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



Nigeria travel to Ghana for the first leg encounter to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March 25 while the second leg comes off at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on March 29.



Speaking in an interview ahead of the game, Ikhana said, “The team is good enough to get the tickets and I don’t think the Ghanaians can stop them from qualifying for the World Cup.



“We saw both teams at the Africa Cup of Nations, although that’s few months ago, but I still believe the Super Eagles will get the better of the Ghanaians.



“The first leg is vital and they must give their best to ensure that they come home with good results.



“World Cup is Nigeria’s birthright and we can’t afford not to qualify.”, he added.



The Super Eagles team is expected to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday, March 23.



According to the NFF, 18 players have currently reported to camp to begin preparations for the doubleheader.