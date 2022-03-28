2022 World Cup playoff: Thomas Partey confident of qualification in second leg

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey has promised Ghanaians of victory in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria in Abuja.



The Arsenal midfielder was on leadership duties in the first leg for the Black Stars against Nigeria on Friday night at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The 28-year old led the team in the absence of Andre Ayew who was suspended from the doubleheader due to the red card received in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Comoros.



An impressive Black Stars and Nigeria played a goalless draw in this crucial fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



With the tie still open in the second leg which will be played at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday March 29, 2022, The Arsenal has urged Ghanaian fans not to give up.



“We know we should have won this game against Nigeria but a draw is not bad. However, I know that our fans are disappointed in us as we had promised them victory,” Partey stated after the game.



“Nevertheless, it isn’t over until it is over and we promise all Ghanaians that we will go for victory in Abuja come Tuesday,”



The Black Stars will depart to Abuja on Sunday for the return leg.