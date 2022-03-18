2022 World Cup playoff: Nigeria suffer Ndidi blow ahead of crucial Ghana showdown

Sports News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria have been handed a devastating blow as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is reported to be a doubt for the crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff encounter against Ghana.



Ndidi picked what appeared to be a knee injury during Leicester City’s 2-1 loss at Stade Rennes in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League on Thursday.



Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the unfortunate news.



Though the extent of the injury is yet to be known, it seemed the combative midfielder suffered the hitch around the medial ligament in his knee.



“Marc Albrighton has a groin injury and Wilfred Ndidi is block tackle so he injured the medial ligament in his knee so will see how that is,” Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers told BT Sports.



With Nigeria’s double-header game against Ghana fast approaching, playing those games without the 25-year-old will be a huge setback for Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen.



Ndidi has been ever-present for the three-time Africa champions since making debut against DR Congo in 2015.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup Playoffs on 25th March 2022 with the return leg in Nigeria to follow four days later.