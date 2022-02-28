2022 World Cup playoff: Nigeria sets date to open camp for decisive Ghana clash

Sports News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria football authorities have set the date for the Super Eagles to open camp for the decisive 2022 World Cup playoff clash aganist the Black Stars of Ghana.



The Super Eagles players will resume camp in Abuja on 21 March for the two-legged match to be played on March 25 and 29.



The first leg, originally scheduled for March 24, in Cape Coast, will now take place March 25, with the second leg taking place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



FIFA has set March 21 to 29 as the international break which allows all clubs in Europe and elsewhere to release their foreign players to play for their national teams which means the two sides will have all their players available if selected.



With the Eagles scheduled to face the Black Stars in the first leg in their World Cup qualifying playoffs, on March 25, the camp will be packed with players who were called up.



Moses Simon, a forward for French Nantes, is expected to arrive in camp on the first day following the Ligue 1 match against Lille March 19.



Odion Ighalo, Al Hilal striker, is expected to arrive in Al Hilal's camp early after he played for his team against Al-Ahli Saudi Mar 18.



England-based players Frank Onyeka and Wilfred Ndidi will arrive in Leicester City on March 19. Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Looman who recently changed allegiances to Nigeria.



The Watford contingent - William Troost Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, and Oghenekaro Etebo - will be arriving on March 22.



As the Hornets and Toffees clash on March 20, Everton's and Toffees and Toffees are scheduled for the Toffees and Toffees and Toffees and Toffees on March 20.



Italian contingent Victor Osimhen, Ola Aina and Ola Aina are expected to arrive in March 22 during Napoli's clash with Unidese on March 20. Torino is away to Genoa.