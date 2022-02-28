2022 World Cup playoff: Nigeria fans want Crystal Palace star Olise for Ghana showdown

Soccer News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigerians have called on the country's football federation, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to take all necessary steps to ensure that Crystal Palace's attacking midfielder Michael Olise plays for the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana next month.



The midfielder, who is in great form this season, was born in England to a Nigerian mother and a French-Algerian father.



He is eligible to represent France and England as well as Nigeria.



Olise was a previous representative of France at the U-18 level, appearing in two games but can switch nationality to play for the Super Eagles who are desperate to beat the Black Stars.



Austin Eguavoen, the Eagles interim coach, was recently in England. He met with the midfielder. Nigerians who had seen his outstanding performance for Palace this season and have called on the NFF for his services.



A Twitter user @spillzamlai called the left-footer a gem, urging the federation to do everything to secure his services.



“The NFF need to do everything they can to convince Michael Olise to play for the Super Eagles. He’s a gem.”



@Mo_Abdul14 tweeted, “We need Olise in the Super Eagles, boy plays with a different kind of swagger.”



@_jagajay wrote, “Olise is eligible to play for either Nigeria, France, England and Algeria. He’s yet to feature in a senior national team. If NFF show seriousness they can get him to play for Super Eagles in the World Cup. This is the time to lobby for this player.”



@99armanii added, “Hope we get to bring Olise of Crystal Palace to the Super Eagles. The guy is a certified baller.”



The Super Eagles believe he would be a valuable asset to the country after Ademola Lookman of Leicester City recently committed to play for Nigeria.