2022 World Cup playoff: Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen watches Thomas Partey at Emirates

Soccer News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria coach Augustine Eguavoen was in attendance on Saturday at the Emirates as Arsenal beat Brentford 2-0 in the Premier League.



Eguavoen’s intention for going to see the match was to kill two birds with one stone by checking out Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka and one of the key players in the Ghana squad, Thomas Partey.



Onyeka was left on the bench by Brentford while Partey stood out with a commanding performance in midfield.



Partey, who will captain Black Stars against Nigeria due to Andre Ayew’s suspension, assisted Arsenal’s second goal.



Partey showed his quality and Eguavoen knows he must neutralise the former Atletico Madrid next month's crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff.



The first leg will be played at Coast Sports Stadium on March 25 and the return leg comes up at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja four days later.







