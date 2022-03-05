2022 World Cup playoff: Ghana's opponent Nigeria to start camping on March 19

Sports News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

As the Super Eagles camp opens on March 21 for the crucial match against Ghana Black Stars, Nigeria's star player at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Moses Simon will lead Leicester City's trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman to the Abuja camp, as they are set to arrive in Nigeria on March 19.



Brighton's Frank Onyeka is also set to arrive in Nigeria on that day, while Al Hilal forward Odion Ighalo is anticipated a day later.



The Watford contingent William Troost Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, and Oghenekaro Etebo – are likely to arrive on March 22, while the Italian contingent of Victor Osimhen and Ola Aina, as well as Everton's Alex Iwobi, is set to arrive on March 22.



The camp in Abuja will formally commence on March 21 in preparation for the two-leg encounter on March 25 and 29.



FIFA has designated March 21 to 29 as the international break, allowing all clubs in Europe and worldwide to release their foreign players to play for their national teams, ensuring that both teams would have all of their players available if picked.