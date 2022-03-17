2022 World Cup playoff: Ghana offers Nigeria fans 2,000 tickets for first-leg clash

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria will receive 2,000 tickets for the blockbuster World Cup playoff clash with Ghana in Kumasi next week.



The rivalry between the two countries will be renewed when Ghana welcomes Nigeria in the first leg of their World Cup playoff.



The Baba Yara sports stadium is expected to be full to capacity, with Ghana offering 2000 tickets to Nigeria.



However, the rest of the Nigerian fans coming in and those in Ghana will have to buy their own tickets.



The Nigerians have been talking tough ahead of the crunch double-header both in Ghana and Nigeria this month.



The winner of the tie over two legs will qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.



On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the Confederation of African Football confirmed the Baba Yara Stadium as the venue to host Ghana's crucial first leg encounter against West African rivals Nigeria.



This comes after the inspection team from CAF rejected the Cape Coast stadium, stating it is unfit to host the game on March 25.



The news has been received with great excitement by Ghanaians and this has sent some shivers to Nigerians, knowing the last World Cup playoff game by Ghana ended with a huge victory over Egypt.



The Black Stars whitewashed Egypt 6-1 at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on October 15, 2013, making the second leg in Cairo a mere formality. Ghana qualified for the World Cup in 2014, thanks to the win in Kumasi.



