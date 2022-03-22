2022 World Cup playoff: Ghana's squad to face Super Eagles of Nigeria revealed

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The much anticipated Ghana squad list for the upcoming playoff game against Nigeria is out and there are a few additions footballghana.com can exclusively confirm.



Ghana will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 25th at the Baba Yara Stadium after the initial venue Cape Coast Stadium was rejected by CAF because of the bad state of the pitch.



The Black Stars players started arriving into the country on Monday ahead of the playoff. The squad will start training on Tuesday for the crucial encounter.



Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott maintains his place in the squad after calls to omit him. AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan who rejected two invitations for sporting reasons is in the squad.



Domestic league players Dennis Korsah from Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko's Ibrahim Danlad are also in the squad for the battle against Nigeria.



According to reports, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will captain the team supported by Daniel Amartey.



The Squad to face Nigeria:



Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Ibrahim Danlad (Asante Kotoko)



Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Dennis Korsah (Hearts of Oak), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Dennis Odoi (Fulham), Abdul Mumin (Vitoria Guimaraes)



Midfielders: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal FC), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Elisha Owusu (Gent)



Wingers: Osman Bukari (Nantes), Joseph Paintsil (Genk), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Sporting Lisbon), Christopher Antwi Adjei (Bochum), Yaw Yeboah (Columbus Crew)



Strikers: Dauda Mohammed (FC Cartagena), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Majeed Warris (Strasbourg)