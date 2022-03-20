2022 World Cup playoff: Baba Yara Stadium pitch is fantastic – Nigeria FA

Soccer News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after inspecting the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi has descried the pitch as fantastic.



The venue was approved by the Confederation of African Football to host the first leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff meeting between Ghana and Nigeria.



On Friday, NFF Executive Committee member, Aisha Falode, led the inspection team to the 40,653-capacity Baba Yara Stadium, situated in the heart of the city.



Falode, who was conducted around by Emmanuel Appiah, Ashanti Region Director of Ghana’s National Sports Authority, said the pitch was in a fine state ahead of the game.



“That stadium (Baba Yara) is fantastic, the grass is beautiful, it is all-natural and level. We are going to enjoy playing there on Friday,” Falode told PUNCH Sports Extra.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has declared the stadium unavailable for any activity ahead of the first leg meeting.



“The Baba Yara sports stadium will not be available for activities from now till the FIFA world cup match between Ghana and Nigeria has been honoured. This is to enable preparations of the Stadium for the first leg fixture on Friday, March 25 2022 at 7:30 pm,” the GFA said.



The move is necessary because the stadium needs work.



CAF in approving the venue stated that the following conditions must be met before the match against Nigeria. They include:



Installation of new international standard, modern and comfortable officials’ benches at pitch level;



Adjustment of the floodlight intensity. A minimum of 1200 Lux should be provided all over the pitch, covering uniformly every area of the playing field;



Increase seating and lockers in the teams dressing rooms to reach (25) persons;



Installation of completely new modern equipment and materials in the referees dressing rooms and ensure that is equipped with all the necessary materials and CAF requirements;



Set up the water system to provide both cold and hot water in the teams and officials dressing room;



General refurbishment of the CAF office, installation of modern desks and seats, including the necessary electronic and working equipment;



VOC must be available and equipped with all the necessary equipment and requirements;



Complete refurbishment of the media tribune, press conference room and media centre, installing new and modern equipment.



In order to follow the progress of the above-mentioned works in the stadium, CAF will designate a stadium inspector to conduct an onsite assessment up till the day of the upcoming FIFA match.



CAF again stated that there shall an onsite stadium inspector to conduct further assessment of the facility until the fay of the match and that in the event that the above mentioned conditions are not met before the match; financial sanctions shall be imposed on Ghana.



The match will kick off at 7:30 pm local time.



The return leg will be played in Nigeria with the aggregate winner qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.



