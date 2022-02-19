2022 World Cup play-offs: Hudson-Odoi won't be available for Ghana against Nigeria

Sports News of Saturday, 19 February 2022

Chelsea star, Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be able for Ghana in their crucial 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria next month.



This is because the enterprising winger remains undecided about his international future despite being link with a nationality switch to his native country, Ghana.



The 21-year-old has represented England at every level from U16 to the senior team, where he made his debut in 2019.



He has featured three times for the Three Lions since making his debut in 2019.



Odoi has not made Gareth Southgate squad in two-and-a-half years making the London-born Chelsea player grow frustrated.



Ghana will take on Nigeria in a two-legged encounter in the final round of the qualifiers.



The West African powerhouse hoped to get Odoi for the Nigeria tie in March but it unlikely to happen after failing to declare his stands.



Asked he will commit to England or switch allegiance to Ghana, he said, “I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes,”