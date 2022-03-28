2022 World Cup play-off: Nigeria skipper Ahmed Musa calls for massive support against Ghana on Tuesday

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nigeria skipper Ahmed Musa has pleaded for massive support when they host Ghana in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off next Tuesday.



Musa wants to see the massive turnout at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja as the Super Eagles look to secure qualification to this year's World Cup.



The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi was fully packed to the rafters with an electrifying atmosphere last Friday when the Super Eagles held the Black Stars to a goalless draw in the first leg.



"We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided. J.K. Rowling," Musa tweeted quoting the British female author and philanthropist.



Musa and his teammates believe that a charged atmosphere on Tuesday will be added advantage for them to be able to see off Ghana to book their ticket for the Mundial in Qatar.



"The unity exhibited in the game yesterday is one that we seek for our game on Tuesday. Your massive turnout and support will be invaluable for the desired result. Hope to see you then. UP EAGLE."



The last time Nigeria hosted Ghana in a competitive fixture was in July 2001 at Port Harcourt where the Super Eagles prevailed with a 3-0 victory to seal qualification to the 2002 World Cup.