2022 World Cup play-off: Ghana to name squad for Nigeria showdown

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana interim head coach Otto Addo will release his squad list for next week's decisive 2022 World Cup qualification play-off showdown against Nigeria on Monday.



The ex-Ghana international who has been tasked for the double-header against the Super Eagles will unveil the final squad for the crucial tie.



Black Stars will host eternal rivals the Super Eagles on March 25 at the Babayara Stadium with the reverse fixture slated for Abuja four days later at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.



Addo and his assistants Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng together with the Premier League manager Chris Hughton, the technical advisor have arrived in Ghana for the two matches.



The captain Andre Ayew and forward Benjamin Tetteh will not make the squad due to their respective suspensions.



There is a doubt over the availability of Kamaldeen Sulemana. He hasn't featured for Stade Rennes since February 11, 2022 due to a back injury.



Mohammed Kudus is expected to return to the team after missing the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon due to injury.



Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Alexander Djiku are all expected to the make list after being in communication with the Addo weeks ago.



FC St. Pauli midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is expected to play a key role following his outstanding form in the Bundesliga II.



Kyereh has scored 10 goals and provided 9 assists for St. Pauli in their Bundesliga promotion bid in the German second-tier this campaign.



Also to be named in the squad for the very first time is England-born and Bristol City star Antoine Elorm Semenyo who has been in devastating form in the English Championship.



Semenyo was named Championship Player of the Month for January and has 6 goals and 8 assists in 25 matches so far in the season.



AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan is expected to be in the team to face Nigeria according to multiple reports.



Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is expected back in the team after a lengthy layoff.



Most of the players who featured for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations will be named in the team.



The players will start arriving in Ghana on Monday to begin camping. They will leave for Kumasi the next day for continue with the preparations for the crunchy encounter.