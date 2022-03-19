2022 World Cup play-off: Former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah calls for massive support against Nigeria

Sports News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars head coach, James Kwesi Appiah has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup play-off against Nigeria.



Ghana will take on their West African rivals, Nigeria for a slot in the Mundial later this year in Qatar.



Black Stars will first host Super Eagles on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, before travelling to Abuja for the reverse fixture on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Abiola National Stadium.



Appiah guided the Black Stars to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after beating Egypt in a two-legged play-off. Ghana won the first leg 6-1 in Kumasi and lost 2-1 in the return encounter in Cairo.



In an interview, Appiah noted Ghana’s game against Nigeria will not be easy but claims with massive support from Ghanaians, qualification to the World Cup is a possibility.



"It is about Ghana and I will entreat all and sundry to rally behind the Black Stars against Nigeria for us to win," he said.



"It is not going to be an easy game but I believe if we support the team wholeheartedly, we will be victorious," he added.



Ghana missed out in the last edition of the Mundial in Russia and are keen on booking a place in the global showpiece by seeing off Nigeria.



Ghana have played in 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.