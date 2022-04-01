2022 World Cup draw: Ghana's worst possible group predicted

Sports News of Friday, 1 April 2022

Pot 1 - Brazil



That Ghana love to call themselves the ‘Brazil of Africa’ perhaps speaks about the inherent inferiority the Africans feel about themselves with respect to the South Americans. The 3-0 loss suffered to the Selecao in the Round of 16 at the 2006 World Cup still stands as the Black Stars’ biggest defeat at the global showpiece.



Pot 2 - Germany



The Black Stars held four-time champions Germany to a 2-2 draw at the 2014 World Cup, a result that may suggest to Ghanaians that a win against Die Mannschaft may be possible. However, considering Ghana have not won a game in six appearances so far in 2022, victory against a team on the rise under Hansi Flick is unlikely, despite getting one over arch-rivals Nigeria in the qualifiers.



Pot 3 - Serbia



Serbia beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal to claim an automatic qualification spot for the World Cup and that says a lot about their quality. That they lost 1-0 to the Black Stars at the 2010 World Cup means the Eagles might have revenge on their minds.



Pot 4 - Ghana



The Black Stars have an exciting young generation with a good blend of experience in the likes of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey and Qatar-based Andre Ayew. However, despite beating Nigeria on away goals to qualify for the World Cup, their recent performances, especially at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, suggest good results at the global showpiece might be unlikely.