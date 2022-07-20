2022 World Cup: Who are the players Otto Addo will pick for the defensive midfield position?

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

The defensive midfield role of the Black Stars is our focus today with Otto Addo having quite some tough decisions to make.



The strength of the Black Stars team over the years has been the midfield and whereas the current team will have some load in defense, they have has some decent players in the middle.



Today, we look at the five players, Otto Addo will consider for the defensive midfield role.



Thomas Partey



The Black Stars deputy captain is arguably the most important player on the team and will be one of the first names on Otto Addo’s starting list.



The 29-year-old will hope for an injury-free season that will enhance his chances of making the World Cup.



The Arsenal midfielder has battled injuries in the past but he is confident of going through the coming season unscathed.



Baba Iddrisu



The Real Mallorca midfielder looks to have locked down the defensive midfield role, establishing a great partnership with Partey.



He has been an impressive figure, going about his recycling job without a fuss.

Iddrisu could have an explosive World Cup.



Edmund Addo



The Sherrif Tiraspol man has not really had a good look-in at the Black Stars with chances limited to bench roles and out-position plays.



He has been listed at fullback and center back for the Black Stars but Edmund Addo will be counting on Otto Addo to give him a spot.



Many believe that if granted more minutes in a more advanced role, Edmund Addo will excel for Ghana.



Elisha Owusu



Not much has been seen of Elisha Owusu but the few minutes he played in the second half against Nigeria showed why he is highly rated by the technical team of the Black Stars.



The Gent midfielder was a smooth and calming influence on the team and was able to help Ghana ease the pressure from the Nigerians.



He is working his way into the team and is one to keep an eye on.



Mubarak Wakaso



Wakaso has an outside chance of making it to the World Cup. The midfielder has been clubless for months but was recently included in the team for the 2022 Kirin Cup and AFCON qualifiers.



Wakaso is experienced and remains one of the few active players who played at the World Cup.





