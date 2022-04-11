2022 World Cup: We just have to be careful in our group – Osman Bukari cautions

Sports News of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nantes winger Osman Bukari has cautioned Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar later this year.



The four-time African Champions has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H in a draw that was held last week.



The biggest soccer mundial will be staged in Qatar between November and December with 32 countries set to battle it out for the ultimate.



Ghana will tackle Portugal in the opening game of the Group before facing Asian and South American giants South Korea and Uruguay respectively.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM monitored by Footballghana.com, the France-based player admitted Ghana is in a difficult group.



However, he has entreated the Black Stars to stay focus in order to secure qualification to the knockout stages.



“We all know the group we find ourselves in and the good thing is that we’ve played between all the teams. We’ve played Portugal and everyone knows what’s between us and Uruguay”



“We just have to be careful in our group because it is not an easy group, all the teams in there are good so it is up to us to do the right thing. We are not thinking about Ronaldo, we are concentrating on ourselves. Frankly speaking, the group is difficult”



Ghana were denied a semifinal berth at the World Cup courtesy of a Luis Suarez handball incident in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevent a goal-bound header from Ghana's Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.



Suarez essentially produced a save on the line worthy of a goalkeeper and he was shown a straight red card as a result.



Ghana were also awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt from 12 yards crashed into the crossbar, which resulted in Suarez going mental on the touchline and sent the game to a shootout.



Uruguay won the penalty shoot-out to progress to the semifinals with Luis Suarez celebrated for his demonic act.