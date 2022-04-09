2022 World Cup: We have to compete very well - South Korea coach

Sports News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

South Korea coach Paulo Bento says his side must compete well in order to qualify from their group at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament to be staged in Qatar.



The biggest soccer mundial will be staged in the Asian country between November and December where 32 countries will battle it out for the covetous trophy.



The Asian giants were paired against Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana in a draw held in Doha, Qatar last week.



According to him, for South Korea to progress from the group, they must compete very well.



“To reach the goal of the round of 16, we have to compete very well. If you meet a strong opponent, even if you do well, it may not be enough.”



Reacting to playing against his country Portugal, he said, "I've been saying that it would be better if we weren't in the same group... ' He said, "Everyone will understand my situation," he did not hide the complicated inside.



He continued, “I will analyze and prepare in the same way as in other matches, but mentally, it will be different. It will be a different experience for me to face my country at the World Cup. It's a different experience from playing with my former team at the club," he said frankly, "It's a new experience, but nothing more. When the game starts, it's just like any other game. As a professional, I will approach it differently.”



Since taking office in August 2018, Bento has played 43 games and has maintained a record of 28 wins (10 draws, 5 losses) and an unbeaten streak at home (20 wins), the most in a single tenure as the national team's head coach. As he has continued his stable race for the past four years, expectations for the round of 16 are also high.