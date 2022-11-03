2022 World Cup: We have the weapons to be heroes – Uruguay's Fede Valverde

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Uruguay midfielder Frederico Valverde has said Uruguay have what it takes to be heroes at the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



The two-time World Cup winners have been housed in Group H against Ghana, Portugal, and Uruguay.



Uruguay will open their account against South Korea on November 24 before taking on Portugal and Ghana on November 28 and December 2 respectively.



According to the Real Madrid youngster, his country is looking forward to battling it out with strong teams at the World Cup including Ghana.



“The more difficult the group, the better. We have to face a strong team,” he said.



"As Uruguayans, we enjoy the challenge and we have the weapon to be a hero if we believe it will work," Valverde said. If you enjoy the World Cup stage and think more positively, it means that Uruguay can do well.



Uruguay are two-time winners of the World Cup- 1930 and 1950. Their best result since then was a fourth-place finish in the 2010 edition.



At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Uruguay suffered a loss in the quarterfinals. Valverde believes Uruguay can do better in Qatar.



"We can be world champions and the dream is there," Valverde said.



Valverde made his national team debut in 2017. Since his debut, he played 44 games and scored four goals.