2022 World Cup: We are not under pressure - Otto Addo

Only Ghanaians expect us to deliver - Otto Addo



2022 FIFA World to start in November



Ghana set to face Uruguay in final group game at 2022 World Cup



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has played down talks of pressure ahead of his first major tournament



According to Otto Addo, Ghana are the bottom-ranked among the 32 countries set to participate in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, therefore the Black Stars have nothing to lose.



The German-based trainer defined pressure as not knowing 'what to eat the next day' and not football.



“For me, at the end of the day, it’s just a football match, and pressure is something different, he told the BBC.



“How I grew up, and even in my time in Ghana, when you don’t know what you’ll eat the next day – that is pressure. And even those who find themselves in that situation still danced and laughed.



He continued that he would try his best to be successful as the national team coach.



“For me, it’s just a big honour to be in this position, and I’ll try my best for us to be successful.



“We’re the bottom-ranked team in the FIFA rankings heading into the World Cup.In that playoff game against Nigeria, we had nothing to lose. Nobody expected us to qualify, but we did.



The Borussia Dortmund technical team member concluded by saying the only group that expects Ghana to deliver is Ghanaians.



“So we know very few people, except Ghanaians, expect something big from us, so there’s not much pressure. We can all win,” he added.



Ghana is in Group H of the 2022 World Cup with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.





