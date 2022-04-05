2022 World Cup: The venues Ghana will play its group stage matches

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana will be participating in their fourth World Cup tournament after securing qualification at the expense of Nigeria on an away goal rule.



Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay in Group H in a draw that was conducted last Friday in Doha, Qatar.



The soccer mundial will be staged in the Asian country between November and December 2022.



Ghana will begin their 2022 World Cup campaign against European giants, Portugal on November 24 at the Ras Abu Aboud stadium.



Ghana will then play Korea Republic and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively at the Education City Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium.



The four-time African champions will hope to make impact at the mundial despite being pitted in a tough group.



Uruguay facing Ghana will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals in South Africa.



The Black Stars exited the competition after losing to The Sky Blue through the penalty shootout.



Ghana were just a step closer to making history until that decisive penalty kick was missed by Asamoah Gyan at the Soccer City stadium.