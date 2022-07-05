2022 World Cup: Take pre-season seriously - Agyemang Badu to Black Stars players

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has charged Black Stars players to take their training seriously this season ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana has been placed in a tough group with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea for the World Cup which would begin from November 21 to December 18 for the first time.



Speaking in an interview as reported by CitiSports, the ex-Udinese player said the timing of the tournament would give national teams opportunity to assemble the best crop of players hence the Black Stars must be apt at training.



“They need to take the pre-season seriously because where they have placed the World Cup this year will be crucial for every country, because all the countries will be coming with their best places.” Agyemang Badu said.



“The changes FIFA has made with the substitutions will be very crucial to the World Cup, that’s why I said this year’s competition will be the toughest ever. And that is why Ghanaian players must take the pre-season seriously.”



Agyemang Badu was part of the Black Stars squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



