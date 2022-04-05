2022 World Cup: South Korea coach Paulo Bento rates Ghana’s Black Stars as underdogs in Group H

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the South Korea national team, Paulo Bento has shared that Ghana’s Black Stars are underdogs in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



According to him, the African giant is just like the Asian national team he manages ahead of this year’s world cup scheduled to be staged in Qatar later this year.



Speaking to Antena 1 shortly after the world cup draw last Friday, Paulo Bento said he believes Portugal and Uruguay are the favourites in Group H.



“When you come to the finals of a World Cup draw, you can't expect an easy draw. It's not polite, it's believing in miracles that doesn't exist,” the experienced tactician said.



Paulo Bento added, "Being a difficult group for us, I believe Portugal and Uruguay are favourites, from the start. Most people will agree.”



In Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana and Portugal will face off in the opening match before Uruguay takes on South Korea.







