2022 World Cup: Salis Abdul Samed named in Ghana's final squad for tournament

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

RC Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has been included in Ghana’s final squad for the 2022 World Cup according to reports in the local media.



The 22-year-old was initially part of the 55 man provisional squad list for the Mundial which will be held in Qatar from November 20th and end on December 18th.



The former Clermont Foot midfielder has been sensational for RC Lens in Ligue 1 this season. He has made 14 appearances and scored one goal in the league this season.



According to reports in the local media Black Stars coach, Otto Addo will release the final squad on Friday. The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Switzerland in an international friendly game on November 17th before flying to Doha, Qatar for the Mundial.



Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. Ghana's first game in the 2022 World Cup will be against Portugal on 24th November.



The second game against South Korea will be played on the 28th of November and the last game will be against Uruguay on the 2nd of December.