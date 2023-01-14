2022 World Cup: Referee for Ghana-Uruguay match should be in jail – Edinson Cavani

Sports News of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Uruguay’s star striker, Edinson Cavani, has made a bold statement regarding the referee who oversaw the 2022 World Cup match between Ghana and Uruguay.



Cavani believes that Daniel Siebert should be held accountable for his actions and sent to jail if he’s punished for punching the VAR monitor.



Cavani and his teammates were visibly upset after the match ended with a 2-0 victory for Uruguay. They protested several calls made by the referee during the match.



Despite the win, the South American team felt that they should have been awarded at least one penalty.



However, the German referee, Siebert, did not agree with their calls and did not award them any penalty. This ultimately led to Uruguay’s elimination from the World Cup, along with the Black Stars.



Cavani and his teammates were disappointed with the outcome of the match and the referee’s performance.



“If they sanction me for having hit the VAR, the referee should have to be put in prison [for his mistakes],” Cavani said while talking about the refereeing in an interview with El Larguero (via El Pais).



“There have been errors that with the VAR and with the cameras, all the referees that are behind it should not make.”



He concluded: “It is true that we have to behave, but we are human beings and many times it happens on a field when you live with passion and work hard and you have to experience situations like these, which is not the first time we have to deal with it.



“And there it can be that the reactions can be a little more forgiven, not justified.”



