2022 World Cup Qualifiers: South Africa head coach Hugo Broos shifts all pressure to Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has shifted all pressure to Ghana ahead of their crucial encounter in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



The Belgian trainer believes that Bafana Bafana can control their own destiny in Group G which puts Ghana under pressure more than South Africa.



This is the sentiment Broos ahead of their last two Group G matches against Zimbabwe at home and Ghana away.



South who top the group with 10 points, one more than Ghana, welcome the Warriors of Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.



Ghana will also play against Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on the same day.



South Africa will make the journey to Ghana to take the Black Stars at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday in the last round.



"It’s better that you’re in our situation than be in a situation of Ghana because there’s enormous pressure if you are chasing," Broos said during a media conference.



"If they don’t win against Ethiopia on Thursday, it can be a disaster for them.



"So, the pressure is with them. But that doesn’t mean our game against Zimbabwe will be easy because if we don’t win and they win, they’ll be on top of the group. I really prefer the situation we are in now than that of Ghana and I hope we will keep it this way until the end."