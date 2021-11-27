2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Play-off draw to be held on January 2022

Sports News of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification play-offs has been postponed to next year following a decision by the Confederations of African Football [CAF] decision on Friday at the Extraordinary Assembly.



The draw which was initially scheduled for 18 December 2021 will now be done on 26 January 2022.



According to the decision, the January 2022 rankings will be used to seed the teams for the draw.



Top five ranked teams at the time of the draw will be seeded and will be paired against the other five unseeded countries.



Algeria, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, DR Congo, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Mali booked their places after the group stages of the qualifications.



Five out of the 10 teams will make it to the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar next year.