2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Ghana in a tight corner after disappointing draw against Ethiopia

Sports News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Black Stars failed to go top of Group G after abysmally drawing 1-1 with Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.



Ghana couldn't hold on to their lead as the Walia Ibex equalise very late in the game to pick a point.



Milovan Rajevac named a strong lineup to face the Walias with Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana all starting.



Celta Vigo's Joseph Addo replaced the suspended Alexander Djiku in central defence.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom who is making a return to the national team after over three years was given the nod to lead the attack.



A spectacular double save by goalkeeper Teklemariam Shanko in the early exchanges of the match denied the Black Stars the lead in Johannesburg.



The Black Stars got the breakthrough in the 22nd minute through skipper Andre Dede Ayew who led by example with a sumptuous free-kick finish.



Ethiopia coach Wubetu Abate also confronted the Black Stars with a strong lineup having experienced Shimelis Bekele, Getaneh Kebede and Abubeker Nassir all making the team.



The Walia Ibex came in strongly after conceding as their attempts forced goalkeeper Joojo Wollacott to make three superb saves to the Black Stars lead intact.



Ethiopia saw majority of the ball possession but failed to make it account in goals scoring with efforts from Shimelis Bekele, Getaneh Kebede and Abubeker Nassir all saved by the Ghana goalie.



Bekele nearly got the equaliser for the Walias but his long-range shot from the edge of the box rattled the framework having beaten the Wollacott completely in posts.



Ethiopia finally got their equaliser in the 72nd minute with captain Kebede who scored from close range.



Black Stars are now levelled on points at the top of the standings with South Africa on 10 points but the latter take on Zimbabwe in the other group game later on Thursday.



Ghana will host the Bafana Bafana in the last round on Sunday 14 November 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium.