2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Five Ghana players to watch against Zimbabwe

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: goal.com

Ghana vs Zimbabwe



Currently second in Group G after two rounds of matches, the Black Stars will be counting on their top men to rise to the occasion when they host Zimbabwe in Cape Coast on Saturday.



>b>AMARTEY



The Leicester City man is on a mission to make up for loss time with the Black Stars, having been out from 2018 until this year. He is expected to provide leadership at the heart of defence against Zimbabwe.



THOMAS PARTEY



Forced out of Ghana’s opening two games against Ethiopia and South Africa due to injury, the Arsenal midfielder is expected to take his place in the Black Stars set-up as leader of the midfield against Zimbabwe.



MOHAMMED KUDUS



Like Partey, Kudus missed Ghana’s 1-0 home win over Ethiopia and the 1-0 away loss to South Africa in September. Now back in action, the Ajax youngster will likely be handed the responsibility of providing a creative spark in the Black Stars midfield.



KAMALDEEN SULEMANA



The 19-year-old has had a good start to life in the French Ligue 1 for Stade Rennes, a source of joy for Ghana fans ahead of the October round of internationals. After setting up a goal in the 2-0 upset of Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday, the left winger will be expected to reproduce his fine club form against The Warriors.



ANDRE AYEW



Ayew is enjoying a prolific time in his adventure with new club Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League, having registered four goals in five matches so far. Under new Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, under whom the attacker shined at the 2010 World Cup, the 31-year-old will be looked up to for leadership as team captain and for goals.